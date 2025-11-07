Arctic Blast will bring freezing cold temperatures early next week

On average, the First Fall Freeze for the Atlanta area takes place around November 13, per the NWS Atlanta.

Right on time, the Metro Atlanta area will experience an Arctic Blast that will send temperatures tumbling from the 70s today, eventually dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s by Monday morning.

The animation below illustrates the surge of Arctic air as it moves south over the weekend.

Temperature Drop

Here in Metro Atlanta and North Georgia, we will notice the arrival of the chilly air on Sunday. Expect afternoon highs to climb to the mid 60s Sunday afternoon before the winds pick up and the temperatures drop.

Temperature Drop

By Monday morning, temperatures will continue to plummet into the low 30s, and breezy conditions mean the wind chills will be in the 20s for much of the morning.

Monday afternoon will not feature much of a warm up! Daytime highs will be limited to the low 40s, and overnight lows into Tuesday will drop into the upper 20s.

Overnight Lows

Impacts from the Arctic Blast

What is a Hard Freeze

A freeze occurs when overnight temperatures drop below 32 degrees. However, a hard freeze can be hazardous to crops and household plants. A hard freeze occurs when temperatures drop below 28 degrees for several hours.

When the weather puts the BRRR in November, it is tempting to light up the fireplace and admire the cozy fire. However, there are a few preventive maintenance tips to do in order to keep the fireplace in good working condition.

I spoke with Dave Baker, Host of the Home-Fix-It Show on 95.5 WSB, about what to do every fall and winter to keep the fireplace in good order.

“The most important thing, before you light the fire, is to have a fireplace company come out to inspect your fireplace and inspect your chimney. You are about to build a fire in your house on purpose, and you need to get it cleaned and make sure there are no leaks in your chimney.”

“If you have a chimney fire, you will have a mess. So have the fireplace company come out and clean it all out.”

“Get the wood-fired chimney and fireplace inspected every year.”

Share Your Temperature Reports With Me!

