Warming centers open in metro Atlanta due to frigid weather

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Due to frigid weather in parts of north Georgia, multiple warming centers have opened across the metro Atlanta area.

In Gwinnett County, officials are opening warming stations at the following locations, including:

Buford Senior Center in Buford

Gwinnett County Community Resource Center at Bethany Church Road

Shorty Howell Activity Building in Duluth

Lawrenceville Senior Center in Lawrenceville

Best Friend Park Gym in Norcross

The Gwinnett County warming stations opened at 6 p.m. on Thursday and will remain open until 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Residents who visit the sites will be able to warm up, eat a meal, and get some rest, Gwinnett County officials said.

Officials say Woodstock-area churches, in partnership with the Homeless Coalition of Cherokee County opened an emergency warming station for those in need.

The warming station is located at His Hands Church at 550 Molly Ln. in Woodstock. The warming station is open until 8 a.m. on Friday.

For questions or additional information, call 770-406-6161.

In DeKalb County, warming centers are opening at the following locations: