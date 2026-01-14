Grab the winter coats! Arctic blast arrives late tonight to early Thursday morning

Mild conditions developed yesterday afternoon, and daytime temperatures reached the low 60s across the Metro Atlanta area.

However, BIG changes are on the way tonight as an Arctic cold front sweeps through the region!

The animation below shows the blast of Arctic air as it travels south into the state of Georgia through Thursday and Friday morning.

Temperature Anomaly

Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for Thursday morning, however the wind will be quite blustery -- gusting as high as 35 mph.

As a result, wind chills will be in the teens through the morning hours, and in the 20s for much of the day.

Thursday's Outlook

Why report the wind chill? Because the temperature is not the whole picture. The temperature is a measure of how much kinetic activity is available in the air molecules. However, the wind chill or “feels like” takes into account the temperature as well as the wind.

Ever noticed that 30 degrees with calm wind feels manageable, but 30 degrees with a 30 mph wind is bone-chillingly cold?!

That’s because the wind is pushing your body heat away, and your body is trying to play “catch up” to keep itself warm.

So it’s not just the temperature that needs to be taken into account, but also the wind speeds.

Arctic Blast

Prolonged exposure to cold temperatures and high winds will lead to hypothermia, both for humans as well as for animals. With conditions this frigid, it’s important to keep the pets inside and to let the faucets drip.

Monitoring the 4-Ps: Pipes, Pets, Plants, and People

Protect the 4 P's

Frigid temperatures pose a great risk to the 4-Ps, and it’s best to mitigate cold-weather impacts as early as possible.

People: Anyone working outdoors will need to monitor for both frostbite and hypothermia. In addition, very young and very elderly people are more susceptible to extreme temperatures. Individuals with circulatory issues will also need to check for cold fingers, toes, ears, and nose, since these areas may freeze due to poor heat circulation within the body.

Signs and Symptoms of Hypothermia

Even with a fur coat, animals are susceptible to cold temperatures. Do not leave pets outdoors when the temperatures drop below 32 degrees -- they can suffer from frostbite, or even succumb to hypothermia. Make sure adequate shelter is provided for outdoor pets and animals. Pipes: Let the faucets drip in both the hot and cold water taps as soon as possible, continuing into late Thursday morning. Running water takes longer to freeze over compared to still water, and you may prevent thousands of dollars in frozen pipe damage by allowing the faucet to drip. Also open the cabinet doors to allow warmer air to flow around the pipes. Make sure garden hoses are disconnected from your home as well.

Let the faucets drip in both the hot and cold water taps as soon as possible, continuing into late Thursday morning. Running water takes longer to freeze over compared to still water, and you may prevent thousands of dollars in frozen pipe damage by allowing the faucet to drip. Also open the cabinet doors to allow warmer air to flow around the pipes. Make sure garden hoses are disconnected from your home as well. Plants: Plants that are not cold hardy will need to be covered and protected.

