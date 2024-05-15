WalletHub ranks Atlanta metro area the top destination for summer travel

More than 80% of Americans plan to travel this summer, so many are asking – where’s the best place to go?

According to WalletHub, it’s the Atlanta metro area.

The personal finance company released its 2024 list of the ‘best summer travel destinations’ this week and Atlanta took the No. 1 spot, “in part because the cheapest flights from major cities don’t require any connections and can cost as little as $278,” analysts write.

WalletHub’s Adam McCann reports that Atlanta also “ranks very well when it comes to the prevalence of amusement parks, shopping centers, ice cream shops and swimming pools, so there are plenty of places to have fun and cool off.”

McCann adds that for those who “enjoy drinking during their vacations, Atlanta also has one of the latest ‘last call’ times in the country, at 4:00 a.m.”

To establish which places offer the most “bang for your buck,” WalletHub experts say they developed a ranking of the “cheapest U.S. destinations that are also easy to reach.”

Overall, WalletHub analyzed 100 of the largest metro areas across 41 key indicators. “Our data set ranges from the cost of the cheapest flight to the number of attractions to the average price of a two-person meal,” McCann explains.

Here are the site’s top 10 destinations for summer travel:

Atlanta, GA Washington, D.C. Orlando, FL Honolulu, HI Tampa, FL Austin, TX Philadelphia, PA Chicago, IL El Paso, TX Cincinnati, OH

