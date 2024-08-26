In the wake of recent tragedy, Carrollton cafe offers free meals for local law enforcement

CARROLLTON, Ga. — It is a west Georgia landmark. In fact, when a stranger asks for directions that requires a drive down Bankhead Drive in Carrollton, it is likely that part of those directions will include, “go past Jerry’s Country Kitchen.”

That is because the homestyle restaurant known for breakfast and lunch has been in the same spot since 1976.

Jerry Eady has been a pillar in Carrollton and Carroll County for more than half a century.

She and her late husband Sam, who was the county’s coroner from 1989 until he retired in 2016 bought the cafe 48 years ago.

But Jerry and her staff don’t just serve food. They are part of the community, and showed that this week in light of some tragic events for the Carroll and Paulding County communities.

After Pauldiing County deputy Brad Cunningham was fatally wounded, Jerry decided to do her part to honor her law enforcement agencies.

She proclaimed that all law enforcement officers would eat free.

“Those officers, each one of them are very special to us,” Eady said. “They come in lots of mornings and line our parking lot with their cars. I feel so sad when we are in here at 4:30 in the morning. They are wonderful.

She continued the offer on Wednesday after Carroll County investigator Taylor Bristow was shot while assisting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation with executing a warrant on Don Rich Drive in Carrollton.

Carroll County deputies were once again faced with a violent incident after a man shot at them after deputies initiated a traffic stop. Authorities say the man jumped out of the truck after being pulled over and began shooting.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

But Eady said she wasn’t the only one who has stepped up in the wake of a week of tragedy.

“There has been many wonderful citizens that gave us money to pay for their breakfast,” Eady said. “It’s just part of Carroll County. We all love law enforcement here. We thank God we have such wonderful people to work with in Carrollton. Those policemen and deputy sheriff people, and all, we just love them.”