VP Harris visits metro Atlanta college on ‘Fight for our Freedoms’ tour

ATLANTA — Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris made a stop in Atlanta as part of a nationwide tour of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

She was at Morehouse College, where her visit quickly turned into a political rally.

Harris was greeted loudly inside Morehouse’s King Chapel.

What was originally supposed to be a listening session to student questions was at times a pep rally and political rally.

Harris was welcomed to Atlanta by U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Congresswoman Nikema Williams and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

After arriving at Morehouse College and before going into the King Chapel, Harris greeted students who couldn’t get inside. Those inside the chapel were excited to see the VP. She was greeted by a sea of cellphones trying to take her picture.

The tour Harris is taking is focused on going to Historically Black Colleges and Universities to get input from students and encourage them to get involved in politics.

“You are not willing to sit passively by, you’re not waiting for others to take the control of what needs to be solved. You have stepped up and decided you will be part of making it happen,” Harris told students.

The visit to Morehouse was also a campaign rally of sorts. The Vice President weighed in on abortion rights, climate change, and gun violence. She also insisted that democracy itself was under assault.

Among her commentary was criticism of Georgia’s new voter law, which is now facing a challenge in federal court.

“This is not a time to sit passively by while there is what I believe is a full-on intentional attack against hard won, hard fought freedoms,” Harris said.

Before flying back to Washington, Harris made a fundraising stop, then headed back to the airport.



