Voting rights groups launch voter protection campaign ahead of Georgia primary

ATLANTA — A coalition of voting rights groups is launching a voter protection campaign ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections in several states, including Georgia and Alabama.

CBS Radio correspondent Allison Keyes says the coalition is setting up a voter protection hotline to address what organizers describe as voter intimidation and the dilution of voting power among Black and Brown voters.

“It is setting up a voters protection hotline to battle what it calls a dilution of black and brown voters power as well as voter intimidation,” Keyes said.

Keyes says “States across the south erased districts representing voters of color in the wake of the Supreme Court decision,” Keyes said.

Brian Kemp has called for a special session next month to redraw Georgia’s districts.

Voters across several states head to the polls Tuesday for primary elections. In Georgia, a U.S. Senate race is drawing national attention as Republicans attempt to unseat Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.

One of the Republican candidates in the race is former football coach Derek Dooley. U.S Representatives Mike Collins and Buddy Carter are also running in the primary.

Voters in Georgia will also choose a new governor to succeed Kemp on November 3.

Stay with WSB Radio for complete coverage of the Georgia primary election, including races, results and possible runoffs beginning Tuesday night at 7 p.m.