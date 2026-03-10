Voters head to the polls in crowded race to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene

NORTHWEST GEORGIA — Voters in northwest Georgia are heading to the polls Tuesday to choose a replacement for Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene following her resignation.

Georgia’s 14th Congressional District seat has drawn a crowded field with more than 20 candidates on the ballot. The deep-red district needs new representation after Greene stepped down in January.

A dozen Republican candidates are competing for the seat, while three Democrats are also running in the race.

President Donald Trump has endorsed District Attorney Clay Fuller. Greene has not endorsed a candidate.

“We want to vote for Clay, he’s going to take it home, a total winner, everybody loves him,” Trump said.

Congressional correspondent Taurean Small says Democratic candidate Shawn Harris, a retired Army veteran, has raised the most money in the race.

“Shawn Harris, retired Army veteran and democrat outraised the field significantly, and though he lost his bid to be then-incumbent last cycle, he’s looking to finally flip a district Trump carried by 37 points in 2024,” Small said.

According to numbers from the Secretary of State’s office, more than 60,000 ballots have already been cast in the special election.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will advance to an April 7 runoff.

Whoever wins the special election will still have to run for a full term in November.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.