Marjorie Taylor Greene marks final day in Congress

ATLANTA — Monday marks the final day in office for Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene following her surprise resignation announced in November.

Greene represented her north Georgia district for five years in Congress. In statements surrounding her departure, Greene said her decision to step down followed a public break with the president, while maintaining that her principles have not changed.

“My heart remains filled with joy, my life is filled with happiness and my true convictions remain unchanged,” Greene said in one statement. In another, she said, “I have never valued power, titles, or attention; in spite of all the wrong assumptions about me.”

Greene also said she is looking ahead to the next chapter of her life, saying, “I’m going back to the people I love, to live my life to the fullest as I’ve always have, and I look forward to a new path ahead.”

Her resignation leaves Georgia’s congressional delegation one seat short. Governor Brian Kemp is expected to call a special election within 30 days to fill the vacant seat in the staunchly Republican district in northwest Georgia.

Several candidates have already announced their intention to run in the special election to succeed Greene and finish the remainder of her term.