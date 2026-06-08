Man accused in MARTA train shooting arrested after massive search

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of shooting and injuring a man aboard a MARTA train Friday evening as MARTA faces a federal investigation into recent violent crimes on the transit system.

According to MARTA officials, Anthony Tyrone Gresham was identified as the suspect in the shooting, which happened while a train was stopped at the Midtown Station.

Gresham was spotted Sunday morning by FBI officials walking along Lee Road in Douglas County. When a Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy approached him, authorities say he ran into nearby woods.

A coordinated search was launched involving the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, Douglasville Police Department, the FBI AMMO Task Force, K-9 units and the Georgia State Patrol.

Officials say a Georgia State Patrol helicopter assisted in the search from the air while law enforcement established a perimeter around the area.

Authorities say Gresham eventually returned to Lee Road, where he was taken into custody.

He was arrested and booked into the Douglas County Jail, where he is being held on numerous charges.