Georgia-Florida could be a special meeting between two of the best Georgia HS QBs in state history

If the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party must be played in Atlanta for a year, 2026 seems to be the perfect time to do it.

The Georgia-Florida rivalry game — traditionally played at a neutral site in Jacksonville, Florida — will likely have extra Peach State flavor, with two of the most dominant quarterbacks in Georgia high school football history being projected to start for the Bulldogs and Gators.

UGA’s incumbent starter, Gunner Stockton, famously hails from North Georgia’s Rabun County.

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