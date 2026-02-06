Vigil honors fallen Gwinnett officer, supports colleague recovering from shooting

DULUTH, GA — Gwinnett County police gathered for their first public tribute honoring an officer killed in the line of duty and praying for another who is still recovering after a shooting at a Stone Mountain hotel.

Friends, family, and members of the metro Atlanta law enforcement community came together at a prayer vigil in Duluth to remember Officer Pradeep Tamang and support Officer David Reed, who remains hospitalized.

Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure offered words of encouragement to the department, urging officers to honor their fallen colleague by continuing to serve.

“The way that you honor them is by showing up and providing the services that only we can provide,” McClure said.

McClure also encouraged officers to reflect on their purpose.

“In these moments, it’s super important as you go back foundationally to what brought you into this profession in the first place — it’s your why,” he said.

Speaking about the two officers, McClure added, “David Reed serves as inspiration to never quit, to fight; Pradeep Tamang shows you what courage and sacrifice looks like.”

Tamang’s police academy instructor says the 25-year-old officer chose a career in law enforcement after being inspired by a police officer who helped him and his family when they first moved to the United States from Nepal.

The two officers were shot while responding to a fraud call at a hotel in Stone Mountain. Police say the suspect, 35-year-old Kevin Andrews, is now behind bars in the Gwinnett County Jail on an extensive list of charges. Andrews was initially hospitalized before being transferred to the jail.

A celebration of life for Officer Tamang is scheduled for Saturday. Funeral services will be held at 12Stone Church in Lawrenceville, followed by a procession.

Governor Brian Kemp has ordered flags at the State Capitol and in Gwinnett County to fly at half-staff Saturday in recognition of Officer Tamang’s life and service to the community.

Gwinnett County police say they will continue moving forward, honoring one colleague killed in the line of duty while supporting another as he recovers.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.