Video shows SUV crash into Gainesville apartment, seriously injuring 8-year-old girl

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Video shows the moments an SUV crashed through a wall of a Gainesville apartment complex, seriously injuring an 8-year-old girl inside.

Police said 19-year-old Erickson Mondesir lost control of his car and crashed it into the building Tuesday afternoon.

“The next thing you know, we see the mother of the child screaming and hollering, and the rest of the family members, bringing the kid out. Her leg was broken,” a witness said.

After the crash, Mondesir got out of the SUV and ran.



































