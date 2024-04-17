Video shows gunfight in a parking lot that left 3 bystanders injured in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are investigating a shooting that left three men injured.

According to police, officers were called out to the Circle K in the 2000 block of Candler Road about a person shot.

They arrived at the scene to find a 32-year-old man and a 44-year-old man who had been shot. The two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third victim, a 39-year-old man, was grazed but not taken to the hospital.

Police said two groups of individuals started shooting at each other in the parking lot.

None of the victims appear to be related to either of the two groups involved.

Surveillance video from the store camera shows the incident. In the video, you can see gunfire coming from different directions, car windows being shot out, and individuals running.

Other surveillance video angles inside of the store capture the victims on the ground inside of the store and being taken out on a stretcher.

The store manager said it is actually his first day on the job.

“This was actually my first time over here seeing over here like this people were just like firing like a... gun. I didn’t expect anything like this, this is my first time like that,” said Sunil Kumar, store manager.

In a photo from taken at the scene, one of the vehicles whose windows were shot out, a white Jeep, is being towed away.

There are no details on suspects or the identities of the shooters at this time.

The victims are expected to be okay.

The investigation is ongoing.