GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police say a man drove through a Duluth neighborhood in a high-end Mercedes G-Wagon SUV crashing into dozens of cars.

A video shows the driver hit at least 30 cars as he continues down the road.

Police arrested Patrick John Humes, 37, a few hours later and say he was likely suffering a mental health crisis.

Neighbors say it’s a mystery how he ended up in the neighborhood.

The estimated damage is more than $14,000 in total.

