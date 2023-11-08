VIDEO: Mom attacks shopper at Walmart over comments made about her kids’ behavior

DULUTH, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman is facing criminal charges after police say she attacked a shopper at Walmart over comments made about her kids’ behavior.

It all happened at the Duluth Walmart on Pleasant Hill Road on October 26.

Police said a woman told Brittany George that her two children were acting out. George threw a box of crayons, which hit the woman’s child. Police said George then lunged at the woman, hitting her in the face.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Duluth, where video shows the intense confrontation between the two women. George is the only one who woman who has been identified and is now facing charges.

The video shows George picking up a large plastic box of crayons and hurling it at the other mother. Instead of hitting the woman, the crayon box hit that woman’s young son in the shoulder and made him cry.

George fled the scene before officers arrived, but they arrested her Friday after identifying her. She now faces charges of felony child cruelty and simple assault.

Johnson spoke to shoppers Monday night, who said confronting parents about their kids can be dangerous.

“I just avoid it because people are crazy these days,” one shopper said. “It depends on how unruly [they are and] if they are hurting anybody.”

Johnson went by George’s house, but she declined to give her side of the story.

WSB-TV’s Matt Johnson contributed to this story

©2023 Cox Media Group