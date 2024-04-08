VIDEO: Emergency crews save boat taking on water off Georgia coast

ST. MARY’S, Ga. — A group of boaters are safe after their vessel started taking on water over the weekend off the Georgia coast.

After a brief search, the sheriff’s office’s marine unit was able to find the boat off the coast of St. Mary’s.

Video posted by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office showed a member of the marine unit hopping on board and helping pump water off the boat.

A team of boats from the Sheriff’s Office, the National Park Service, and surrounding emergency departments helped escort the boat into the marina.

“We would like to thank all our partner agencies for getting these folks back safely and remind everyone to check the weather and bilge pumps before heading out this summer on the water,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook.

©2024 Cox Media Group