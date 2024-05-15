Local

Victims identified in crash that left four dead on GA highway, including three year old

By WSBTV

Crime Scene (Nick Papantonis)

JENKINS COUNTY, Ga. — Four people are dead including a 3-year-old after troopers say a woman was driving in the wrong lane when she slammed into a car.

It happened Saturday just after 12:15 a.m. in Garfield, Georgia, WSAV-TV said.

Shyneice Sanders, 30, of San Antonio, Texas, was living at Fort Eisenhower in Augusta and was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of a divided four-lane highway when her Chevrolet Trax collided with a Toyota Avalon.

She and her 3-year-old daughter, Zoeigh Wright, were both killed, along with Jacquelyn Johnson and William Johnson, both 61, who were in the other car. The couple were from Statesboro.

Troopers say they don’t believe Sanders was impaired at all and are still unsure why she was driving on the wrong side of the road.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

