Vice President Kamala Harris set to arrive in Atlanta to kick off economic opportunity tour

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Vice President Kamala Harris will kick off her multi-state tour with a moderated conversation in Atlanta on Monday.

The vice president is set to arrive in Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

According to a press release from the White House, the vice president is kicking off her nationwide Economic Opportunity Tour.

Vice President Harris will have a “moderated” discussion on the investment in communities, building wealth, and ensuring Americans can thrive.

The Vice President’s tour will take her back to several states across the country as she highlights how the Biden-Harris Administration has built economic opportunity and delivered for the American people.

“President Biden and I are committed to creating an economy in which every person has the freedom to thrive. That is why we have taken historic steps to advance economic opportunity by increasing access to capital, investing in small businesses, addressing housing costs, forgiving student loans and medical debt, investing in infrastructure, and championing additional policies that put money in people’s pockets and build wealth,” said Vice President Harris. “Our economic approach has delivered great progress, and we will continue to invest in you, your family, and your future.”

She will be joined on the tour by Administration officials, members of Congress, local leaders, and other special guests.

The Vice President’s tour is a continuation of her nonstop travel to communities across the country. She has made more than 35 trips to 16 states since the beginning of 2024.