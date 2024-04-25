Vice President Kamala Harris coming back to Atlanta as presidential race heats up in Georgia

ATLANTA — In a move that shows Georgia is going to be ground zero once again in the upcoming presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Atlanta once again next week.

Harris is kicking off a nationwide “Economic Opportunity Tour with a series of events focused on investing in communities, building wealth, and ensuring every American has the freedom to thrive,” on April 29.

“President Biden and I are committed to creating an economy in which every person has the freedom to thrive. That is why we have taken historic steps to advance economic opportunity by increasing access to capital, investing in small businesses, addressing housing costs, forgiving student loans and medical debt, investing in infrastructure, and championing additional policies that put money in people’s pockets and build wealth,” Harris said. “Our economic approach has delivered great progress, and we will continue to invest in you, your family, and your future.”

During her stop, Harris is expected to highlight how the Biden Administration had delivered “unprecedented investments in small businesses and achieving the fastest creation of Black-owned small businesses in more than 30 years.”

Her office has not released where the event is expected to take place yet.

Her visit comes shortly before President Joe Biden will deliver the commencement address at Morehouse College. The ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, May 19 on the college’s campus.

Earlier this month, Trump came to Atlanta for a big fundraising luncheon and stopped at a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta’s Vine City neighborhood.

He shook hands, signed hats and then took some questions from the media.

Kennesaw State University political professor Kerwin Swint said Georgia will be a key player again in November.

“Georgia is just that important. It’s a must-win state, I think, for both Trump and Biden. I can’t imagine winning the presidency this year without carrying Georgia, it’s that important,” Swint said.

Swint said independent voters will likely decide this race.