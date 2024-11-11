Veterans Day 2024: Community events abound honoring military in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — It’s Veterans Day and there are plenty of celebrations around metro Atlanta on Monday to honor those who have served our country.

Veterans Day is celebrated every year on Nov. 11, or what was known as Armistice Day when World War I ended in 1919.

Here is list of events happening today where you can honor the veteran in your life.

Acworth

The City of Acworth will hold a ceremony at 2 p.m. at Cauble Park. Since 2006, visitors have been able to pay tribute to veterans at a memorial by Lake Acworth.

“We are grateful for the brave men and women who have faithfully served our nation and look forward to the community coming together to honor them at Acworth’s Veterans Memorial at Patriots Point,” the city says.

Cauble Park: 4425 Beach St, Acworth, GA 30101

Atlanta History Center

Veterans, active-duty military and their families can receive free admission to the Atlanta History Center. The center will hold a commemoration ceremony at 11 a.m. featuring U.S. Navy Commander Frank Weisser, a two-time Blue Angels pilot.

Address: 130 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305

Brookhaven

The City of Brookhaven will host its first Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11, at 9 a.m. at Langford Park. There will be a presentation of colors, tribute to veterans and activities for the family.

Langford Park opened in 2023 as a tribute to Robert C. “Bob” Langford, a local war hero who was lost in Vietnam.

Address: 1174 Pine Grove Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30319

DeKalb County

The Atlanta VA Medical Center will hold a Veterans Day ceremony featuring several speakers, a marching band and a parade with classic cars and motorcycles.

Parade route begins at 9 a.m. at the main entrance of the VA Medical Center.

Address: 1670 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA 30033

Dunwoody

Dunwoody will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial at Brook Run Park. Dunwoody Parks and Recreation, Dunwoody/Sandy Springs VFW Post 10822 and Dunwoody Woman’s Club will host the ceremony.

Retired Lt. Col. Thomas W. Ariail will be the featured speaker. He served in the Army for over 23 years and now serves as Commander of VFW Post 10822. Ariaill will also attend with his therapy dog, Normandy.

Address: 4770 N Peachtree Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday inside the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center

Army veteran Veda Brooks, who serves as Women and Minority Veterans Coordinator for the Georgia Department of Veteran Services, will give the keynote address.

If you can’t make it to the event, the ceremony will be uploaded online here.

Address: 75 Langley Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Marietta

The City of Marietta hosts one of the largest Veterans Day parades in metro Atlanta.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Roswell Street Baptist Church, go up Roswell Street down the Marietta Square and head back down Lawrence Street.

The Marietta parade is sponsored by the American Legion Post 29 Marietta.

Address: 774 Roswell St NE, Marietta, GA 30060

Roswell

The City of Roswell will host a Veterans Day honor walk on Monday. The walk begins at 9:15 a.m. at the Roswell Area Park Pond followed by a ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

The city says if it rains, the Veterans Day walk and ceremony will move indoors at the Bill Johnson Community Activity Building.

Address: 10495 Woodstock Rd, Roswell, GA 30075

Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs is hosting its 15th annual tribute and sculpture dedication to veterans on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center and Veterans Park.

The city will unveil two new art sculpture that honor our nation’s heroes. Retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel John McDonough will give the keynote speech.

Address: 1 Galambos Wy, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Snellville

Snellville will host a Veterans Celebration starting at 3 p.m. in front of City Hall.

The Button Gwinnett Chapter Militia, South Gwinnett High School JROTC and Patriot Guard will be in attendance.

Address: 2342 Oak Rd SW, Snellville, GA 30078



