Veteran DeKalb firefighter dies battling Lithonia warehouse blaze

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A veteran DeKalb County firefighter has died after being injured while battling a massive warehouse blaze in Lithonia.

The 21-year member of DeKalb Fire-Rescue was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital after suffering injuries at the fire, which broke out at a commercial building on South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road.

Dozens of fellow firefighters and first responders lined the streets outside the ER on Monday, their emergency lights still flashing, as they waited for word on their colleague.

Tragically, the firefighter did not survive. A solemn procession escorted his body from Grady to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office, where the flag already flies at half-staff.

The fire happened inside a warehouse owned by a film production company called Digital Thunderdome. The cause of the blaze, as well as details about how the firefighter was injured, remain under investigation.

Officials say they expect to release more information about the veteran firefighter, including his name.

Agencies across metro Atlanta have shared condolences. The Alpharetta Fire Department said in a statement, “There are no words to ease the pain. We stand with DeKalb and mourn with them.”

This marks the second recent loss of a first responder in DeKalb County. Just weeks ago, Officer David Rose was killed in the line of duty during a shooting at the CDC.

DeKalb County’s CEO’s office is asking the community to keep the firefighter’s family and colleagues in their prayers during what it calls “a difficult time.”

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story