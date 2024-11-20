‘Very scary:’ Neighbors don’t feel safe after man committed lewd act in front of their DeKalb homes

DEKALB COUNTY, GA. — DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man going around exposing himself at an apartment complex.

One resident says when she looked at her door camera, she saw the man exposed and pleasuring himself in front of her unit at Bella Vista Apartments in Lithonia. She says it happened around 5 p.m. that evening, which was troubling to her.

“Anyone that’s that comfortable doing that in the daytime. I feel like they wouldn’t have a problem grabbing a child,” the woman said.

She says the man was focused on her neighbor’s unit, and thought he evaded her doorbell camera.

“I don’t think he even paid attention to my camera right there,” the woman said.

The neighbor whose unit the man was focused on said he was the same man who performed the same lewd act in front of her back in June.

“It was very disturbing. Very scary. Weird and disheartening,” she said.

She thinks the man came back looking for her.

“It was strategic how he came up the stairs. He didn’t come up the front breezeway.”

“I hope he gets the help he needs because apparently something is wrong.”

Police say they’ve canvassed the complex looking for other videos of him but weren’t successful. They are asking anyone who has any information about the man to contact them. You can call DeKalb’s Special Victim Unit at 770-724-7710. You can also submit a tip anonymously through the DKPD app or by texting the keyword “DKPD” and your tip to 847-411.