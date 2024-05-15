USPS pauses plans to change mail operations to ‘nearly 60′ facilities amid GA delays

WASHINGTON — The United States Postal Service is pausing its plans to make changes at mail delivery processes amid an ongoing review of performance issues and widespread delays in delivery.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told members of Congress that USPS will not consolidate mail centers at nearly 60 locations until at least 2025.

Delays in the metro Atlanta area were among many highlighted as problems during a recent congressional hearing with DeJoy. WSB has reported for months on the mail delivery issues after a new distribution center opened in Palmetto.

DeJoy’s announcement that the operations changes would be put on hiatus came in response to a letter from more than 20 members of the U.S. Senate regarding potential impacts to deliveries due to the processing and delivery network adjustments.

The postmaster general’s letter also acknowledged the months of tense back-and-forth with members of the Senate regarding inefficiencies and delays impacting Americans.

“In response to the concern you and your colleagues have expressed, I will commit to pause any implementation of these moves at least until after Jan. 1, 2025,” DeJoy said in a response to members of Congress. “Even then, we will not advance these efforts without advising you of our plans to do so, and then only at a moderated pace of implementation.”