U.S. Soccer headquarters, first-ever national training center coming to metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — The U.S. Soccer Federation announced Friday that they plan to build the first-ever national training center and new headquarters in metro Atlanta.

U.S. Soccer made the decision early Friday morning, although certain details of the facility still have not been released.

In 2022, Atlanta became one of the 16 host cities for the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

“Georgia is proud to welcome U.S. Soccer’s new headquarters and looks forward to working alongside them to build a new home for American soccer players and fans,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “For many decades, sports have been an essential part of Georgia’s history and culture. Events like the 1996 Olympics laid the groundwork for current and upcoming major attractions like the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“From hosting visitors to training the next generation of athletes, we’re glad that this project will create new opportunities for local businesses and hardworking Georgians.”

Businessman, philanthropist, and sports team owner Arthur Blank has pledged $50 million to support construction of the project. Blank is also hoping his donation will help expand opportunities across the soccer ecosystem.

Blank’s contribution will specifically go towards the construction of facilities for U.S. Soccer’s nine extended national teams, ESPN reports, including support of the Cerebral Palsy, Deaf and Power Soccer national teams. These facilities will also have locker rooms and training facilities that will be designed to maximize accessibility for players.

The training center will be used by all 27 U.S. Soccer’s National Teams.

“America’s top athletes deserve the best when it comes to preparing them for competition on the global stage and I’m thrilled U.S. Soccer has chosen metro Atlanta as its new home,” said Blank. “Atlanta’s incredible passion for soccer, corporate community and unmatched infrastructure make this a natural home for the National Training Center and I’m very confident our community will help America’s finest soccer players compete on a global level like never before. I’m also pleased to help U.S. Soccer with community outreach and soccer development among underserved communities as part of our contribution and know that it will benefit scores of young people through engagement with the beautiful game for generations to come.”

The estimated completion date of the facilities has not been released.

