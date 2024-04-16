U.S. Senate to hold hearing today over USPS delays at metro Atlanta distribution center

WASHINGTON DC — The United States Senate will hold a hearing in the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday regarding oversight of the U.S. Postal Service.

WSB has been reporting for months about customers’ frustrations in metro Atlanta, particularly with a distribution center in Palmetto.

There have been repeated calls for oversight of USPS from members of the U.S. House and Senate to both correct issues causing the delays and bring accountability.

On Tuesday morning, the U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will be in the hot seat.

Both democrat senators, republican representative Barry Loudermilk and most of Georgia’s congressional delegation have signed onto letters demanding answers from the DeJoy.

In recent months, WSB has spoken with frustrated customers who mailed important letters or packages, only to see them not get delivered on team.

“It’s poor planning, it’s bad management,” USPS customer Tenisha Tidwell said.

The Senate Hearing on Capitol Hill starts at 10 a.m.