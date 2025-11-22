Marjorie Taylor Greene announces resignation

ATLANTA — U.S. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), has announced she is resigning.

This follows her recent fallout with President Donald Trump.

Greene released a video message and an official statement on her official social media page.

Accusing the Georgia Republican of going “Far Left,” Trump wrote that all he had witnessed from Greene in recent months is “COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!” adding, of Greene’s purported irritation that he doesn’t return her phone calls, “I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day.”

Trump’s recent comments came in a Truth Social post in which he also labeled her “Wacky Marjorie” and claimed she had “gone far left.” His social media post signaled what appears to be a final break in a dispute that has stretched on for months.

Greene, once one of Trump’s fiercest MAGA-aligned supporters, has recently moderated some of her positions, criticizing Republican leadership and challenging Trump on issues including the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files and the state of the economy.

Her resignation is effective on Jan. 5, 2026.