Feud escalates between Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene over Epstein files dispute

The political rift between President Trump and one of his strongest Georgia allies is intensifying, with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly responding to his latest criticism.

Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union, Greene said Trump’s recent attacks, including calling her a “ranting lunatic” and accusing her of being a “traitor”, are “hurtful” and potentially dangerous.

“He called me a traitor and that is so extremely wrong, and those are the type of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger,” she said.

Trump’s comments came in a Truth Social post in which he also labeled her “Wacky Marjorie” and claimed she had “gone far left.” His post signaled what appears to be a final break in a dispute that has stretched on for months.

Greene, once one of Trump’s fiercest MAGA-aligned supporters, has recently moderated some of her positions, criticizing Republican leadership and challenging Trump on issues including the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files and the state of the economy.

Despite the conflict, Greene says she is standing firm on her push to release all Epstein-related documents. “I’m standing with the women and I will continue to do my small part to get the files released,” she said, adding that the country deserves transparency. “I don’t believe that rich powerful people should be protected if they have done anything wrong.”

Greene maintains that Trump’s rhetoric could endanger her safety but insists she will continue advocating for the files to be made public.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.