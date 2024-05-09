Local

U.S. House committee wants Nathan Wade to testify about relationship with Fani Willis

Fani Willis misconduct hearing

U.S. House committee chairman demands Nathan Wade testify about relationship with Fani Willis

ATLANTA — The U.S. House Judiciary Committee wants former special prosecutor Nathan Wade to testify about his relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The committee’s chairman, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), sent a letter to Wade’s law office on Thursday, demanding that Wade appear before the committee with documents from his employment with the DA’s office.

Willis and Wade have acknowledged the relationship, which they said ended last summer, but they have argued it does not create any sort of conflict and has no bearing on the case.

Jordan previously subpoenaed Willis “for documents related to the Committee’s oversight of the Fulton County D.A. Office’s alleged misuse of federal grant funds.”

