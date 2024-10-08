UGA wide receiver Colbie Young arrested on battery, assault on unborn child charges

ATHENS, Ga. — A University of Georgia wide receiver has been arrested and accused of battery and assault.

Colbie Young was arrested early Tuesday morning, according to Athens Clarke County Jail records.

Per an Athens-Clarke County police report, Young and his ex-girlfriend had gotten into a heated argument after she had found he was talking to another woman.

Police said Young bruised her chest during a physical altercation. Young denied ever physically arming the woman.

Young faces charges of assault on unborn child and battery. Jail records show both charges are misdemeanors.

His bond has been set at $2,500.

Young, a senior who transferred from the University of Miami, has 11 receptions and two touchdowns across 5 games with the Bulldogs this season.

Young is the latest UGA player to be arrested this year. Most of the other arrests have been driving-related.

Fellow wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was dismissed from the team prior to the season after being arrested on child cruelty charges.