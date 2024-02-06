UGA superfan Trent ‘Big Dawg’ Woods dies suddenly at age 45

ATHENS, Ga. — A UGA superfan has passed away at the age of 45.

Trent ‘Big Dawg’ Woods had been a fixture at University of Georgia football games for years, painting a bulldog on the top of his head on game days.

He passed away suddenly, according to our partners at Channel 2.

Bulldog fans recognized Woods as a superfan who wore his passion for the university daily.

Trent had been a third-generation UGA superfan, who painted his head on game days.

Trent’s father, Mike, passed away back in 2017.

The family tradition started back more than 35 years ago with Trent’s grandfather Lonnie Woods.

The cause of Trent’s passing is unclear.

©2024 Cox Media Group