UGA safety Malaki Starks serves as campus tour guide

Malaki Starks, All-American safety for the Georgia Bulldogs, added campus tour guide to his resume over the weekend.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that Starks served as host and guide for a small group of middle school and high students who visited the University of Georgia campus.

“Sponsored by Associated Credit Union (ACU), which has an NIL deal with Starks, as well as non-profit partners Next Gen and the Salvation Army, Starks took the youth on a tour of Georgia’s iconic North campus and its conglomeration of academic buildings on Saturday,” The AJC’s Chip Towers writes.

During a break, Starks reportedly also showed the prospective students “some football moves in a makeshift camp,” Towers adds.

In a video provided by Kremer Communications, Towers quotes Starks as saying, “I’m just blessed to be with these kids. When I was a kid, I had a lot of people who poured into me.”

Towers writes that Starks also said he believes he has a gift “not only in football, but to give back at the same time.

“I learn a lot from them and hopefully they learn a lot for me as I try to have an impact on their lives.”

