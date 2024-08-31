UGA running back suspended from season opener after driving-related arrest

ATLANTA — When the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to kick off their season against the No. 14 Clemson Tigers, it’ll be without one of their starters.

Running back Trevor Etienne has been sidelined to serve a suspension related to his arrest over the offseason.

The transfer was arrested in March and charged with DUI. That charge was later reduced to reckless driving.

Etienne pleaded guilty to reckless driving, underage possession of alcohol and other driving-related charges. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation, an $852 fine and 40 hours of community service. He will also have to complete a DUI Risk Reduction program and substance abuse evaluation.

It’s unclear if Etienne will be back next weekend when the Dawgs take on Tennessee Tech.



