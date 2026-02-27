UGA instructor flees the country after accusation of sending inappropriate messages to minor

The University of Georgia says that an instructor has fled the country after being accused of sending inappropriate online messages to someone he believed to be a minor.

According to the university, the individual was terminated and barred from campus after social media influencers confronted him on campus.

“Our investigation has determined that the instructor, who was working on a limited-term contract with UGA, fled the country late Tuesday. Even so, the UGA Police Department remains fully committed to investigating this case, and we are moving forward with a criminal investigation,” UGA said in a statement published on the school’s social media pages.

According to UGA, additional evidence was found when University of Georgia Police executed a search warrant at the instructor’s Athens residence.

Authorities have not released the employees name, and no charges have been announced.