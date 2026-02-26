Local

UGA launches investigation, removes instructor from campus following confrontation

By WSB Radio News Staff
UGA professor removed from campus over video appearing to show him chatting with teenage boy (Street Sweeperz TV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATHENS, GA — A University of Georgia instructor, whose name has not been released, is accused of sending sexually explicit messages to someone believed to be a minor.

Social media influencers confronted the instructor.

Angelus Pereira, a social media influencer with the Street Sweepers, said they posed online as a 14-year-old boy, and the professor allegedly contacted them and said over the phone that he knew it was wrong.

“It was an illegal conversation, it was illegal to meet up,” Pereira said. “He still engaged in illicit conversations, sexual conversations.”

The group confronted the instructor during a class session.

Officials with the University of Georgia Police Department said they are in communication with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as the investigation continues.

UGA officials said in a statement that the allegations are deeply troubling.

Authorities have not released the employees name, and no charges have been announced.

Top Stories


Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage