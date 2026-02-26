UGA launches investigation, removes instructor from campus following confrontation

ATHENS, GA — A University of Georgia instructor, whose name has not been released, is accused of sending sexually explicit messages to someone believed to be a minor.

Social media influencers confronted the instructor.

Angelus Pereira, a social media influencer with the Street Sweepers, said they posed online as a 14-year-old boy, and the professor allegedly contacted them and said over the phone that he knew it was wrong.

“It was an illegal conversation, it was illegal to meet up,” Pereira said. “He still engaged in illicit conversations, sexual conversations.”

The group confronted the instructor during a class session.

Officials with the University of Georgia Police Department said they are in communication with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as the investigation continues.

UGA officials said in a statement that the allegations are deeply troubling.

We are writing to share information about a situation that occurred yesterday and what we are doing in response. Shortly before noon Tuesday, the UGA Police Department was made aware that social media influencers had confronted an instructor in class with accusations of… — UGA (@universityofga) February 25, 2026

Authorities have not released the employees name, and no charges have been announced.