Tyler Perry offers to help 93-year-old woman fighting to save her home

ATLANTA — Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry is stepping up to help a 93-year-old woman who is fighting to keep her home that has been in her family since the Civil War.

Josephine Wright recently told local media that developers are trying to force her to sell her land in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

A lawsuit by Bailey Point Investment Group names Wright and the property’s co-owner and Wright’s former daughter-in-law, Delores Wright, WSAV said. The investment company is trying to develop 27 acres of land around Wright’s property.

Wright reportedly refused to sell her land, so the company sued.

Bailey Point contends Wright is blocking their progress. Their lawsuit claims that parts of Wright’s home are on their property, and that they have the paperwork to prove it, WSAV reported.

Wright told WSAV that she already paid to move a shed, which cost about $1,900 and got rid of a satellite dish. The developers say her porch is still on land they own.

Wright said the developers made offers to buy her land and she told WSAV that when she turned them down, they started harassing her.

Perry recently posted about Wright on his Instagram page, with a caption that reads, “‘I’ve pretty much been a fighter all my life,’ said 93-year-old Josephine Wright. Well, that makes two of us. Ms. Wright, please tell [me] where to show up and what you need to help you fight.”

WSB has previously reported on numerous ways that Perry has helped others in times of need, especially in the Atlanta community.

In February, Perry made a $750,000 donation to assist low-income seniors with their property tax payments through the Invest Atlanta Partnership nonprofit.

Perry has hosted food giveaways each year around Thanksgiving and has helped various organizations that have fallen victim to criminals.

As for Wright, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for her legal fees.

