Two of the top hotels in the world in 2024 are within driving distance from metro Atlanta

SOUTH CAROLINA — Two of Travel + Leisure’s 100 best hotels in the world for 2024 are within driving distance from metro Atlanta.

Every year, the travel publication asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the world. More than 186,000 people took the survey this year and voted for more than 8,700 properties including hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc. The hotels were judged by rooms/facilities, location, service, food and value.

The hotels that made the list span 38 countries in 2024, including just 16 in the U.S.

Hotel Hartness, which is Greenville, South Carolina, came in at #24 on the list. The hotel opened last year and is now the top resort in the state. Rooms run around $170 a night and above.

Greenville is about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Atlanta.

The Willcox in Aiken, South Carolina tied for the #75 slot. The hotel is packed with Southern charm and has been operating for more than a century. The hotel has 23 rooms that start at $263 a night. Aiken is about a three-hour drive from Atlanta.

Other U.S. hotels also made the list, but you’d probably want to hop on a plane. Four California hotels made the list, as well as two in Massachusetts, two in Maine, and one each in New York, Texas, Montana, Colorado, Illinois and Michigan.