Two teens caught with firearms, drugs in Hall County school parking lot

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two teens are facing potential charges after officials say they were caught with firearms and drugs in a school parking lot.

Hall County School district officials said Thursday morning, at Lanier College and Career Academy, a school resource officer walked out to the school parking lot to search a 16-year-old student’s vehicle.

According to the investigation, the reason behind the search was that the student was suspected of being under the influence of an “illegal substance.”

When officials got to the car, they found a 15-year-old inside, who was not a student at LCCA.

During the search, officials said they found two firearms and a bag of marijuana.

Both teens were turned over to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

“These actions are not taken lightly by the HCSD,” school officials said. “They violate our student code of conduct and the district will act accordingly with disciplinary measures.”

