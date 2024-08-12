Local

Two men hospitalized after being struck by train in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police said two men were injured after being struck by a train overnight.

It happened near West Atlanta Street and Oak Ridge Drive at around 3 a.m., according to authorities. This address is just blocks away from Dobbins Air Reserve Base.

One of the men was found underneath the train and suffered a leg fracture and a head injury while the other victim was found near the tracks, suffering a possible hip injury.

It is unclear what the two men were doing on the train tracks.

Emergency vehicles were seen around 3:30 a.m. By 4 a.m., all police and fire personnel had cleared the area.

Police said both men were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

