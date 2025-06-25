Two Georgia colleges named among most beautiful campuses in the U.S.

Two Georgia colleges have earned national recognition for their picturesque campuses. In a recent ranking by Travel + Leisure, Berry College and the University of Georgia were highlighted for their scenic beauty and historic architecture.

Berry College, located near Rome, was ranked No. 2 overall. The publication praised its expansive grounds spanning thousands of acres of lakes, mountains, and Gothic-inspired buildings as key features that set it apart.

The University of Georgia in Athens also made the list, coming in at No. 27. UGA was recognized for its iconic Arch and the serene Founders Memorial Garden, both staples of the campus’s historic charm.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story