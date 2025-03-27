Local

Two former Braves players continue fight with IRS and US Tax Court over tax deduction for donation

ATLANTA, GA — Former Atlanta Braves players John Smoltz and Ryan Klesko continue their fight with the federal government over a tax deduction for donating a conservation easement on a parcel of land in Jones County.

Smoltz and Klesko’s business, Buckelew Farm, accuses the IRS and US Tax Court of violating taxpayer confidentiality protections.

As their charitable tax deduction was slashed by $43M, personal data on non-partners was allegedly admitted into the record.

The partnership argues there was a perfect storm of legal error, procedural unfairness, and statutory violations.

It wants a federal appeals court to restore the original tax deduction.

