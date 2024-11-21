Two Apalachee High School resource officers who ended mass shooting honored

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Two resource officers at Apalachee High School were honored at the ninth annual Red, Blue, and You luncheon in Buford on Thursday.

According to organizer Rayner Sale, two Apalachee High School resource officers Tanner Good and Brandon King were hailed as heroes for helping to prevent the mass shooting from escalating further.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith previously said the SROs collaborated to confront the shooter, identified as Colt Gray, and urged him to surrender.

Officials say the Red, Blue and You event is “supported by business owners to thank all first responders.”

According to records, every deputy on the SRO team successfully completed school safety and active shooter response training during the summer.

Colin Gray, the father of Colt Gray, pleaded not guilty in his arraignment on Thursday.