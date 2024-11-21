Colin Gray, father of accused Apalachee High shooter pleads not guilty in arraignment on Thursday

The father of the accused Apalachee High School shooter returned to a Barrow County courtroom on Thursday morning. Colin Gray plead not guilty on charges related to the September attack that killed four people and wounded several others.

Attorneys for Gray appeared before Judge Joseph Booth after their client waived his right to appear.

Those charges include 29 counts, including Second Degree murder for supplying his son, Colt Gray, with the weapon used in the shooting and ignoring warning signs.

Colin and Colt Gray have requested separate trial.

Colt Gray pled not guilty in his arraignment last month.