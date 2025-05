Georgia has had a lot of talented defensive linemen walk through its halls in recent years.

But few have generated as much hype and excitement before playing their first snap as current freshman Elijah Griffin.

Whether it be Travon Walker, Mykel Williams and even Jalen Carter, none were seen as players that could come in right away and make an impact.

Yet those seem to be the expectations for Griffin entering his first season.

Read more at DawgNation.com