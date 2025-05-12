Georgia‘s national seed chase continues after series loss at Alabama

The 37-hour rain delay appeared to douse Georgia baseball’s red-hot offense in a series loss at No. 23 Alabama.

The No. 6-ranked Bulldogs (40-13, 16-11 SEC) exploded for a 19-3 game one win Friday before dropping the final two games by scores of 9-3 and 5-4.

Game two was split by inclement weather, starting Friday night and finishing early Sunday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide (39-13, 15-12) treated its home crowd at Sewell-Thomas Stadium to another strong outing in game three.

Read more at DawgNation.