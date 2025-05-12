College

Georgia‘s national seed chase continues after series loss at Alabama

By Jack Leo, DawgNation
Slate Alford (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia infielder Slate Alford (44) during Georgia's game against Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Al., on Friday, May 9, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
The 37-hour rain delay appeared to douse Georgia baseball’s red-hot offense in a series loss at No. 23 Alabama.

The No. 6-ranked Bulldogs (40-13, 16-11 SEC) exploded for a 19-3 game one win Friday before dropping the final two games by scores of 9-3 and 5-4.

Game two was split by inclement weather, starting Friday night and finishing early Sunday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide (39-13, 15-12) treated its home crowd at Sewell-Thomas Stadium to another strong outing in game three.

