Tuskegee coach files lawsuit after being handcuffed at Morehouse game

ATLANTA — A Tuskegee basketball coach who was led off the court in handcuffs is now suing Morehouse College and two of its officers.

Attorneys for Tuskegee head coach Benjy Taylor say he was “needlessly handcuffed” after a January game at Morehouse’s Forbes Arena.

Video shows Taylor speaking with a campus police officer and gesturing toward the players’ handshake line. Taylor later said Morehouse football players were following behind the line while yelling obscenities, which he described as “a dangerous situation.”

His attorneys say Taylor was attempting to ensure safety protocols.

The lawsuit alleges an officer then pulled out handcuffs and, along with another officer, escorted Taylor to a weight room.

Taylor says he was “violated” and called the incident “heartbreaking” for his family to witness.

The lawsuit names Morehouse College and the two officers involved.

Morehouse was previously fined by its conference following the incident.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.