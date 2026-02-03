Morehouse College facing fine after incident involving Tuskegee University coach

ATLANTA — Morehouse College is facing a fine from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) after an incident between the Tuskegee University’s men’s basketball coach and a member of the Morehouse College security staff.

Witnesses observed Coach Benjy Taylor handcuffed after a game with Morehouse College as he reportedly expressed concerns about other athletes joining the handshake line.

Tuskegee University says its coach was trying to keep student-athletes and staff safe.

The SIAC agrees and concluded that Morehouse College did not satisfy required security standards for a host institution relating to crowd control, and imposed an undisclosed fine.

The conference also is requiring “corrective measures to ensure full compliance with conference security policies moving forward.”

SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman, Ed.D, released the following statement following the conclusion of the investigation.

“The SIAC holds its member institutions to the highest standards of sportsmanship, professionalism, and institutional accountability,” said Holloman. “Our historic institutions are expected to provide competitive environments that prioritize the safety, dignity, and mutual respect of student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans. The conference remains committed to upholding these expectations and to ensuring that all SIAC contests are conducted in a manner consistent with our shared values.”