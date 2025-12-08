Tucker City Council to vote on two trail projects aimed at improving mobility

TUCKER, GA — City officials could take a major step toward expanding Tucker’s trail network as the City Council is expected to vote Monday night on a pair of projects designed to enhance mobility.

The long-planned 2.5-mile Tucker-Northlake Trail would connect downtown Tucker to the Northlake Mall area. The project carries an estimated $20 million price tag, including engineering and right-of-way costs, with up to 80% potentially covered by federal funding.

The city is also seeking funding from the Atlanta Regional Commission for the first phase of the trail from 2nd Street to Brockett Road.

A second proposed project, a connector from Hugh Howell Road to the South Fork Peachtree Greenway is budgeted at about $6.5 million. That segment would run along Bibb Boulevard and Tucker Industrial Road.

Both projects are currently in the final stages of design and appear on the council’s consent agenda. Monday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.