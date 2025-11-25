Local

City of Tucker gets update on plan for new trails, improvements to busy area

By WSB Radio News Staff
Tucker City Hall (Google Maps)
By WSB Radio News Staff

TUCKER, GA — The City of Tucker gets an update on its plan for new trails and improvements to the busy Lawrenceville Highway corridor.

The new improvements coming to Tucker are in wake of the recent traffic death of a teenager on an E-bike.

In addition to upgrades and sidewalks, Kat Onore with Consulting Firm Pond and Company tells the city council they also looked at operational improvements.

“These run the gamete all the way from access management, lighting, new pedestrian crossings,” she said.

The plan still needs approval from the city council and the planning commission.

