Tropical Storm Debby kills 19-year-old after tree falls on top of his home

MOULTRIE, Ga. — A 19-year-old Georgia man has died after Tropical Storm Debby moved through south Georgia on Monday.

Moultrie Police Chief Chad Castleberry confirmed the death.

Castleberry said a tree fell on top of a home off 13th Ave. around 2:48 p.m. on Monday. When first responders arrived, they found the 19-year-old dead inside the home.

“In order to ensure that the family has been notified, we are withholding the name at this time,” Castleberry said.

Gov. Brian Kemp sent his condolences to the man’s family.

“We are heartbroken to hear of this young man’s death. Please keep this grieving family in your prayers and remain alert as we anticipate further storm damage across the state in the coming days,” Kemp said.

The governor is expected to give an update on Tropical Storm Debby Tuesday morning.

There have been at least five storm-related deaths since Debby made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday.

The Levy County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said a 13-year-old died when he was crushed by a tree at his mobile home.



